Cristiano Ronaldo becomes second male footballer in history to score 100 international goals (video)

Portugal and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reached another milestone, as he became the second football player to ever score 100 international goals.

Ronaldo, scored just before half-time on Tuesday night, September 8, during Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden.

He blasted a free-kick from outside the box to score the game’s first goal, before he added a second with a fine strike from outside the box in the 72nd minute. Ronaldo now has 101 goals for his country, making him the second men’s player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran.

At the age of 19, Ronaldo scored his first international goal at Euro 2004.

He is now Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer surpassing legends Eusebio and Pauleta.

Congratulations to him.

Watch the video of Ronaldo’s goal below.