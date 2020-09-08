David and Victoria Beckham reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus after partying in LA

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this year after partying in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun newspaper, the football legend, 45, and his designer wife, 46, feared they were ‘super-spreaders’ after their employees including relatives and friends also caught the virus.

The couple were said to have enjoyed a trip to the UK for their son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday on March 4th, before jetting back over to America on March 11th ahead of the launch of David’s new football team, Inter Miami, in Florida, before finally returning to the Cotswolds by March 19th, ahead of lockdown.

Tests later confirmed the couple’s COVID-19 diagnosis after the father-of-four began to feel unwell, with the former Spice Girl developing a sore throat and a high temperature soon after.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was an absolute nightmare scenario,’ explaining how David was in LA schmoozing on behalf of his club Inter Miami, when Victoria and their…