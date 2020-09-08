FCMB reduces interest on consumer loan products, offers customers opportunity to restructure tenure for repayment

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again lived up to expectation as a customer-
centric and responsive Bank. The latest in the series of actions taken by the financial
institution is a reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products.
The reduction, which took effect from August 12, 2020 applies to all Salary Plus
Loans, including Premium Salary Plus, Auto Loans and Home Loans, of FCMB,
whether they are newly disbursed or already running loans. The slash of interest
rates means that customers will be repaying lower amounts each month and can
also borrow higher amounts than previously. In addition to the benefits of interest
rates reduction, customers also have the option to restructure their consumer loans
by opting for reduced tenure instead of reduced repayment amount.
In a statement, FCMB explained that the decision to reduce interest rates and
restructure its consumer loan products in a more flexible manner are the latest
initiatives in response to the current economic…
Source: Linda Ikeji