FCMB reduces interest on consumer loan products, offers customers opportunity to restructure tenure for repayment

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again lived up to expectation as a customer-

centric and responsive Bank. The latest in the series of actions taken by the financial

institution is a reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products.



The reduction, which took effect from August 12, 2020 applies to all Salary Plus

Loans, including Premium Salary Plus, Auto Loans and Home Loans, of FCMB,

whether they are newly disbursed or already running loans. The slash of interest

rates means that customers will be repaying lower amounts each month and can

also borrow higher amounts than previously. In addition to the benefits of interest

rates reduction, customers also have the option to restructure their consumer loans

by opting for reduced tenure instead of reduced repayment amount.



In a statement, FCMB explained that the decision to reduce interest rates and

restructure its consumer loan products in a more flexible manner are the latest

initiatives in response to the current economic…