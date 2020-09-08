I am very ashamed for him because he misrepresented the gospel of Jesus

Actress Lala Akindoju has reacted to Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s outburst against Daddy Freeze which triggered lots of controversy on social media.

Recall that the Salvation Ministries founder had issued out threats to the media personality while condemning him and accusing him of insulting his spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo.

However reacting to this, Lala Akindoju stated that she is ashamed for pastor Ibiyeomie only because he misrepresented the gospel of Jesus. She added that she is even more shocked at the congregation echoing the insults because that it not what the Bible teaches.

She tweeted;