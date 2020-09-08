It costs N400k to treat a Coronavirus patient

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has revealed that it costs about N400,000 to treat one COVID-19 patient.

The Kaduna state Governor who disclosed this in an executive committee meeting with traditional rulers chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar on Monday September 7, called on northern traditional rulers not to relent in spearheading the campaigns to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Channels Television reported that El-Rufai affirmed that the challenges in the treatment of the pandemic make it imperative for people to desist from activities that will promote the spread of the virus in the northern region and the country at large.