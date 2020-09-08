“Laycon, I do not hate you” Erica Nlewedim speaks for the first time after she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show (video)

Erica Nlewedim has granted her first interview after she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The young actress was disqualified from the show on Sunday, August 6, for being disrespectful towards her fellow housemates and for breaking the rules of the house.

On Monday, August 7, during her first interview, Erica said she has apologized to her fellow housemates. She also apologized to members of the public for her outbursts.

She said she doesn’t hate Laycon and didn’t mean the hurtful things she said.

She added that she’s happy to be out of the house.

She said: “I have apologized to the housemates before leaving the house and I will like to apologize to everybody who watches the show, all my supporters, fans, my family, my friends, I am very sorry for my actions and I’m very very sorry for saying those horrible words to Laycon.

“Laycon, I do not hate you. We have our disagreements but, I don’t hate you.

“And to everybody I insulted:…