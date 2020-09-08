Lupita Nyong’o breaks her silence to pay emotional tribute to late actor, Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o has broken her silence to pay public tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman.

She shared a photo of her and Boseman, 43, who died of colon cancer.

In an emotional statement, Lupita, 38, opened up about her time with the Black Panther star as she praised his ability to make the most of his time, urging fans to live like the actor did.

The actress wrote: “I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense.

“The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seems like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.

“Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also…