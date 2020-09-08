Novak Djokovic’s fans bombard tennis judge with death threats and messages mocking her son’s death after star was disqualified from tournament for smashing ball at her throat

The US Open line judge hit in the throat with a ball by Novak Djokovic on Sunday night has been subjected to vile online abuse after fans of the world No 1 tennis star found her Instagram account.

Laura Clark, from Owensboro, Kentucky, was hit by Djokovic with a stray tennis ball on Sunday night, September 6, resulting in him being disqualified from the US Open.

After the hit, Clark went down instantly, seemingly in considerable pain, before Djokovic came to check whether she was okay.

The match was then termed default and the Serbian kicked out of the tournament, denying him a chance to add more titles to his haul.

He was also stripped of his $250,000 (£190,000) prize money for reaching the last-16 and fined an additional $10,000 (£7,600) for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’.

Fans of Djokovic, mostly Serbians found out her Instagram page and then abused her, with some mocking her over the 2008 death of her son.

Clark’s son Josh…