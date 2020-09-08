Police warns against protest in Borno





The Borno State Police command has warned against any form of protests in the state amid the controversy that has trailed the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The police command in a statement released by its Public Relations Officer Mr. Edet Okon, stated that there is still a ban on public rallies in the North East state. According to the police, the protest might disrupt the hard-earned peace in the state.

“The attention of Borno State Police Command has been drawn to plans by groups with sinister motives to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the state through violent protest purportedly against the hike in fuel and electricity prices and against working conditions of the state civil servants and N-POWER beneficiaries. “In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Borno State, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu wishes to state that such protest will not be condoned/allowed by the Command as this may sabotage efforts of the federal/state governments and that of…





Source: Linda Ikeji