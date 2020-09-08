Rapper, Aaron Carter makes porn debut as he live-streams himself wiping honey off his manhood before masturbating on camera

Aaron Carter, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer, has added the title of pornstar to his resume after he made his porn debut online.

Aaron, who is a brother to Nick Carter, a member of the group Backstreet Boys, signed up to webcam site SodaCam to perform an online porn show for his fans.

For his online porn debut, Aaron, 32, stripped down before wiping honey off his privates and pouring candle wax on his chest.

Holding a jar of honey close to the camera while nude, Aaron played with the honey before dripping it on his privates.

According to viewers, Aaron also showed off his musical talents by playing the guitar and masturbating on camera.

Teasing the show, which went out live from 12am to 1am, Aaron tweeted a link before adding: “You’re not gonna believe this but it’s HAPPENING.

“Get ready for tonight 9pm PST I’ll see you there.”

He signed off the post with a devil emoji.

Aaron’s debut had initially been…