Hilaria Balwin has welcomed her fifth child.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru gave birth to a baby boy last night, September 8.

She revealed this on Instagram today alongside a photo of her and her husband in the hospital with their newborn.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name,” Hilaria, 36, captioned the sweet post.

This come months after she suffered two miscarriages last year.