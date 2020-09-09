The Kardashian-Jenner family have announced that the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years on air.

The reality show will return for season 19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 followed by one last season (season 20) in 2021.

In an Instagram message posted on Tuesday, September 8, Kim wrote: “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly,…