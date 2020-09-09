My cartoon on Hanan Buhari’s wedding meant no harm

Mustapha Bulama, a Daily Trust newspaper cartoonist has reacted to the condemnation his artwork on Hanan Buhari’s wedding got from the presidency.

The cartoonist had shared a cartoon in which Aisha Buhari was seen flaunting pictures from Hanan’s wedding while Nigerians struggled to escape drowning. The cartoon came with the caption “At least you can enjoy the pictures.”

Reacting to the cartoon, Aisha Buhari’s spokesperson Aliyi Abdullahi described it as “unfair because Hanan held a “low-key wedding”.

In an interview with BBC, Bulama stated that he meant no harm. He expressed surprise with the reaction the cartoon got and also appealed to those in power to help the poor masses.

He said;