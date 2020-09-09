Nollywood actress Khyara Nwokora defends sharing her nude photos on social media

Nollywood actress, Khyara Nwokora has defended sharing her nude photos on social media.

The actress who was in the news earlier for saying singer Flavour’s body gives her orgasm without sex, stated that she has been queried by many regarding her nature. She however stated that she has had her nude side for as long as she can remember and being fully clothed has never been her thing even while growing up.

Khyara Nwokora described herself as a “demisexual” and also affirmed that being nude doesn’t mean she is trying to entice anyone. She wrote;