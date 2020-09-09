Police begins investigation as PWC senior partner, Tola Ogundipe drowns in Lagos

The police in Lagos state has begun an investigation into the demise of the Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, who drowned while boating on a coast near Lagos.

According to reports, Ogundipe went boating on his own on Sunday, September 6. However, he was declared missing after he wasn’t seen on the boat. His body was found by the Marine Police on Monday, September 7.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said four workers of the deceased have so far been interrogated and that investigations have been taken over by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

Adejobi said the outcome of the investigation by the SCID will be made public.