Popular Ghanaian pastor shoots wife dead in the US

A popular US-based Ghanaian pastor identified as Sylvester Ofori has been arrested after he shot his wife Barbara Tommey dead.

The incident took place outside the 27-year-old woman’s workplace at the Navy Federal Credit Union, near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, on Tuesday 8th September 2020.

Barbara was shot by Sylvester, near the business’ front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard just before 9 a.m., an Orlando Police Department spokesperson said.

Tommey was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly after she was rushed there for medical attention.

Ofori, 35, was taken into custody at his apartment Tuesday evening, the OPD spokesperson said. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Chief Orlando Rolón said the shooting was captured on CCTV.

“You can tell that she was surprised by what was happening,” he…