Trump launches unprecedented attack against US Military leadership

US President, Donald Trump has launched an unprecedented public attack against the leadership of the US military, accusing them of constructing wars to increase the profits of defense manufacturing companies.

Trump who has publicly professed his love for the military and has been supported by veterans and police, has now criticized the military leaders he appointed himself.

“I’m not saying the military’s in love with me — the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday, September 8.

Trump’s comments against the Military come after several defense officials tell CNN relations between the President and Pentagon leadership are becoming increasingly strained following a report that Trump made derogatory remarks about US…