Wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana was reportedly killed in the evening of Tuesday September 8.

Commander of the Four Special Forces command, Doma local government area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama said the militia leader was killed in a firefight with military personnel.

The deceased who was accused of killing several innocent persons, had a N10 million naira bounty on him.