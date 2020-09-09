When i was alone with Trump in the White House he asked me why are you killing Christians?

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what happened when he visited United States President, Donald Trump at the White House in April 2018.

According to Buhari, Trump called him into his office at the White House and during a private moment, asked him: “Why are you killing Christians?”

President Buhari said he had to explain to Trump that the killings of Christians in Nigeria “has got nothing to do with ethnicity or religion,” but was a clash between cattle-herders and farmers, which had increased due to “climate change and population growth” as well as the “leadership failure” of previous governments.

Buhari speaking on Tuesday, September 8 in Abuja at the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of his second term, said he told Trump that the clashes between cattle herders and farmers could be blamed on poor government by previous administrations, population growth and climate change.

“I believe I was about the only African amongst…