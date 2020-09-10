Ex-Nigeria scrabble captain Paul Sodje allegedly killed while taking ransom money to suspected herdsmen who kidnapped his brother in Ondo

A one-time captain of the Nigeria Scrabble national team, Paul Sodje, has died after he was reportedly abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo State.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation, Publicity Committee, Akintunde Akinsemola, who confirmed this to Punch, said the late Sodje’s body was found inside the bush in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday, September 1.

According to Akinsemola, Sodje had gone to the bush to give ransom money to some kidnappers who had abducted his brother, Chris, four days earlier.