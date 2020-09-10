JSS 3 student knocked down, seriously injured as illegal task force and cab driver drag steering wheel in Rivers State

A young boy said to be a JSS 3 student sustained life threatening injuries after he was allegedly knocked down by some disbanded members of Rivers Task force while trying to wrest control of the streering wheel following an argument with a cab driver in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 9, at Ozuoba in Obi/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The boy was rushed to the nearest hospital while an angry mob succeeded in arresting one of the fake task force members and handed him over to Ozuoba Police Station.

Narrating how the incident happened, the victim’s teacher, Goldy Ude, said that the boy was returning from a WAEC French exam when the vehicle knocked him down. He lost most of his teeth while his face was mutilated.

Ude wrote;

“The above pictures shows details of a very disheartening story of task force boys who though disbanded by the government still do their illegal job,”

“This afternoon one of…