Replace striking doctors with corps members- Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, instructs hospitals

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has directed the Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors of the Federal tertiary hospitals to immediately replace striking resident doctors in their hospitals with consultants and doctors on the National Youth Service Corps.

Resident doctors in Nigeria commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, September 7 over the Federal government’s failure to meet their demands which includes payment of COVID-19 allowances among other demands. Read here.

In a statement released today Wednesday, September 9, Ehanire said the strike embarked by the doctors at a time when the country was battling the COVID-19 pandemic is ill-timed and ill-advised.