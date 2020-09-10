Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo joins Galatasaray on loan from Stoke City

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

The 24-year-old who will spend the 2020/21 campaign at the Turkish club, was unveiled on Wednesday, September 9 after undergoing his medicals.

“Galatasaray Sportif A.?. informed the Public Disclosure Platform that an agreement was reached for the transfer of professional football player Oghenekaro Etebo until the end of the season,” the club revealed on its website.

“We welcome Oghenekaro Etebo to our club and wish him a successful season under the Galatasaray jersey.”

On joining the Turkish side, Etebo told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to come to such a big and historic club. I thank our president and our vice presidents for their warm welcome. I really felt at home. See you at the championship at the end…