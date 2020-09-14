                                   Prince Andrew banned from future events as royal family cuts him out

Prince Andrew has reportedly been banned from future events as the Royal Family aims to cut him off totally, following allegations linking the British Royal, to late disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Sun, the Duke of York is getting snubbed by the royal family on all major events, including Prince Philip’s upcoming 100th birthday celebration.

The Royal family have even asked organizers of the event to avoid using pictures of him in the Royal family’s photoshoot albums.

A source revealed to the Sun UK:“There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.”

“It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years,” said the insider.

“This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the…