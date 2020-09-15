Four arrested for allegedly beating policeman to death in Ogun (photo)

The police in Ogun state have arrested four men for allegedly beating a yet-to-be-identified police officer to death in Dalemo, Sango, in the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, September 13.

In a statement released on Monday, September 14, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the four arrested men identified as Jelili Ismaila, 22; Amidu Bankole, 34; Elijah Samson, 36; and Moses Proboye, 34, were reportedly hired by a truck driver who had an argument with the deceased police officer and his colleague

Oyeyemi said the deceased constable and one other were escorting their principal from Idah in Kogi State to Lagos State when the incident happened.