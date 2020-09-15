Fuel price increase: ‘Nigeria’s revenue dropped by 65%’

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that Nigeria’s revenue has dropped by 65 per cent, saying that it was a major reason why President Buhari stopped the payment of petrol subsidy.

Speaking on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ programme on Monday,

Zainab said a return of the petrol subsidy would lead to fuel scarcity because the government would not have the capability to pay petroleum marketers.

The ministersaid,

“What we have been doing is not sustainable. If we bring back fuel subsidy, we will fail because we will not be able to pay it and the problem of disputes with marketers will come back, then we will have queues again. We just cannot afford it and therefore this deregulation must be made to work.