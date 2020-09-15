Shots fired!! Ozo always came to talk to me about Nengi because he was looking at the man he wants to be

Recently evicted BBnaija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya is of the opinion that Ozo always came to talk to him about his ”situationship” with Nengi because he, Ozo, was looking up to him as the man he wants to be.

Kiddwaya said this today September 15 during his interview with Beat FM.

”I had a lot of conversations with Ozo about Nengi. I think he was just looking at the man he wants to be. No disrespect to him”

On why he did not react when Laycon was showing interest in Erica despite the fact that he and Erica were an item in the house, Kiddwaya responded

”No. I was 100% confident of myself. I don’t fear anybody. I knew that no one was up to my level in terms of what I have to offer personally. I was not threatened by anybody. Let the girls decide what they want and I will give you my full blessing”

Watch a video clip from the interview below.