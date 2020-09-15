The city of Louisville agree to pay $12 million to the family of late Breonna Taylor over police shooting

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has agreed to pay $12m to the family of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by police in her apartment six months ago.



Taylor’s family sued the city after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door to Taylor’s apartment and fatally shot the 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician on March 13, 2020.

On Tuesday, September, 15, the city of Louisville announced the large settlement at a 2 p.m. press conference which took place at Mayor Fischer’s office, with Taylor’s family and attorneys Ben Crump, Sam Aguiar, and Lonita Baker in attendance.

In addition to the payment, the settlement includes several policing reforms, including changes to the approval process for and execution of search warrants, the hiring of a team of social workers to accompany police officers, and a commitment to pursue increased drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in any shooting.

The police reforms secured in…