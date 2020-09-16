9mobile uplifts small business owners with Mega Millions Promo

The ongoing Mega Millions Promo by Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile, could not have emerged at a better time. This is because the promo is happening at a time when many businesses are challenged by Covid-19. Hence, 9mobile’s Mega Million Promo intervention through the promo has continued to provide succor to more customers who are players in the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME’s) segment. They have applauded the subscriber reward goldmine, describing it as timely. 9mobile customers have been winning N1 million daily, getting smartphones every hour in the last five weeks with another seven weeks to go when a grand prize of N10 million will be won by one lucky customer at the grand finale.

Among the SME players that have been empowered by 9mobile in this ongoing promo are Mrs. Aminat Yetunde, a business woman based in Ilorin; Mr. Ishak Fatihu, a poultry farmer from Kano; Sarah Bright who plays in the confectionary business…