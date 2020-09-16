Cardi B reportedly files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B is reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Offset.

The Fulton County superior court confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus, according to HollywoodUnlocked.

This comes days after Cardi posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram story that reads: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time… it’s time.”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been plagued with crises. After their secret 2017 wedding, the marriage was plagued with numerous cheating allegations. They later welcome daughter Kulture.

Cardi previously announced her decision to divorce her husband, but Offset made a public apology at one of her biggest festival performances at Rolling Loud.

The Migos rapper took over the stage with a big presentation of flowers and cake that read, “Take me back, Cardi.”

The pair later reconciled but they are battling more marital issues and Cardi…