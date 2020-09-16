Gang which kept 14-year-old girl as sex slave for a month arrested in Bauchi state

The Bauchi state police command has confirmed the arrest of 3 men who abducted a 14-year-old girl, locked her in a room and repeatedly raped her.

The suspects identified as Usman Adamu, 20, Adamu Muhammad, 21, Nura Musa, 20, and Khalid Abdullahi now at large are all from Nasarawa area in Misau, Bauchi.

Bauchi police spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said the suspects kept the victim in a house located at the Nasarawa area for almost a month were they all allegdly raped her. They were arrested after the police were alerted.

While the suspects have reportedly confessed to the crime, the girl was rushed to General Hospital Misau for medical examination.

Wakil said;