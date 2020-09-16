International travelers who are positive are arriving Nigeria with fake COVID-19 negative results- PTF raises alarm

The Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 has raised an alarm that some International travelers who are COVID-19 positive, are coming into the country with fake COVID-19 PCR negative results.

Recall that the Federal government announced that one of the protocols to be obeyed as the international airspace reopens is for all inbound passengers to undergo a COVID0-19 test 72 hours before arriving Nigeria and that the result must be negative.

However, the National Co-Ordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, today said fraudulent activities have been noticed in some of the test results presented on arrival. According to Sani, some travellers arrived in the country with negative COVID-19 test results but were later discovered to be COVID-19 positive. He stated this when he and other members of the taskforce appeared before the Joint Senate Committee on Health and Aviation on the testing procedures following the reopening of the International airspace.