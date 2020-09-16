Kidnappers of retired U.S Army officer demand N20m ransom

The kidnappers of a retired United States of America Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, have demanded a sum of N20 million for his release.

Recall that gunmen abducted Ijadare and one of his staff on Tuesday, September 15, around 2:05 pm at his palm-oil producing factory located along Ijan-Ise road in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State. A man identified as a contractor with the factory was shot.

A family source who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said that the abductors had contacted one of them and demanded the huge sum as ransom.

“Yes, they contacted one of the family members this morning(Wednesday) and made that demand. Though, the matter had been reported to the police since life was involved and they are also doing their own bit to ensuring that the abductors are released in time” the source said.

However, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mr.Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of any ransom being…