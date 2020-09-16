Nigeria is the most prosperous black nation in the world’- President Buhari





As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 60th independence anniversary, President Buhari has described Nigeria as the most prosperous black nation in the world and the largest economy in Africa.

The President said this when he spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the theme and logo for the nation’s 60th independence anniversary in Abuja today September 16.

A statement released by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, quotes President Buhari as saying

“Today, we stand on the threshold of history as we formally begin a series of activities commemorating Nigeria’s Diamond Anniversary. The task history has saddled me with today is to proclaim a theme that will keep us united, help us forge ahead and unveil a logo that will form the critical pillars which our 11-month modest commemorative activities would rest on. Celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act differently, has…





Source: Linda Ikeji