Unless Buhari retraces his steps, there will be no Nigeria left by 2023





Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, says unless President Buhari “retraces his steps in presiding over the affairs of the nation, there will be no Nigeria left by 2023.“

Femi Fani Kayode stated this in a post shared on his Facebook page this evening. His post comes days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo opined that Nigeria is slowly becoming a failed and divided state under the Buhari-led administration.

In 2015 I said Buhari WOULD divide Nigeria, you didn’t believe me. In 2017 I said Buhari HAD divided Nigeria, you didn’t believe me. In 2019 I said Buhari had pushed Nigeria to the BRINK of disintegration, you didn’t believe me. Today I say unless Buhari retraces his steps and we build bridges between ourselves there will be no Nigeria left by 2023, you do not believe me. At every point over the last 5 years my words have proved to be prophetic, I have been proved right and I have been vindicated. Those that doubt my admonitions, counsel and words do so at their own…





Source: Linda Ikeji