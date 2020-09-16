“We had an argument and he decided to play God with our lives”

South African survivor, Thembi Maphanga on Tuesday, September 15, recalled the moment her ex-boyfriend set her and their daughter ablaze and left them to die after a disagreement.

Thembi and her baby’s father had decided to to call it quit after a disagreement. They agreed it was best they part ways so he left the home they had shared with their daughter, Kamo, who was 25-months old then.

The following day, March 14, 2010, he returned to collect his belongings. Later he went into Thembi’s bedroom with a can of gasoline, shut the door and began to douse her with it. She screamed for help while fighting him off but he overpowered her, struck a match and set her ablaze.

He fled the engulfed room through the window, leaving Thembi and their daughter to burn to death. Thembi suffered burns to nearly 80 percent of her body while Kamo’s burns were more severe. Both were rushed to the hospital by neighbours where the daughter died three days later.

Although the…