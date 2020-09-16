Wife of popular nightlife king, Lascatter, accuses him of sexually molesting their 5-month-old baby just months after their society wedding

Diana Faith, the 24-year-old wife of popular nightlife king, Temidayo Lucky Kafaru, aka Lascatter, has accused him of sexually molesting their 5-month-old daughter.

The couple’s wedding on August 31, 2019, was the talk of town and attracted numerous celebrities (read here).

Only one year after, Diana Faith has called on the Lagos State Government, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and other relevant authorities to investigate her husband for a number of offences, including sexual molestation of their infant.

According to Guardian, Faith alleged that her estranged husband, raped their maid who is a minor and also molested their baby by putting his manhood in the baby’s mouth.

She added: “Since then, there have been constant threats to my life and that of my mother. I am calling on the Inspector General of Police to intervene in my case and not allow my life and that of my family to be wasted. He has refused to make himself available for investigation on…