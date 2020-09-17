Bandits kill DPO, Inspector, kidnap wives of prominent businessman in Sokoto

Suspected bandits have killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gidan Madi police station in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

The incident happened on Thursday night, September 16. The gunmen also killed another police officer said to be the DPO’s orderly before abducting two wives of a prominent businessman in the area.

According to a source, the marauders struck around 1.am. The policemen were ambushed and killed while trying to rescue the abductees.

Another account said that the bandits first stormed the station, killed the DPO and one inspector of police before abducting the housewives at their residence. It was said that the bandits went away with the guns of the slain officers.

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, who confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, said:

“At the moment, it is confirmed that there was an unwarranted attack on the Gidan Madi Divisional Headquarters last night. I enjoin us all to…