Barack Obama announces his new memoir, A Promised Land, will be out in November 2020

Former President Barack Obama’s long-awaited presidential memoir is coming this November.

The former US President made the book announcement on Instagram on Thursday morning. He said the book will be released on November 17.

The book is titled “A Promised Land – The Presidential Memoirs, Vol. 1.”

Sharing a photo of the book, he wrote: “There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one.

“I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still.

“In the book, I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the…