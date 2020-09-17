Ibadan Court dissolves 21-year-old marriage over wife’s refusal to cook for her husband, children

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, September 17, dissolved a 21-year-old marriage between a painter, Ojo Ayeni and his wife, Sade, over her refusal to cook food for her family for two years.

Ayeni had earlier approached the court to dissolve the union, alleging that wife stopped cooking for him and his three children in 2018.

While testifying, Ayeni said that anytime he reported her to her parents and family members, Sade never took him seriously.

“My lord, the problem even worsened when Sade started mocking me whenever she sees me cooking for the children. In fact, she now returns home very late in the night and has caused great division in the home. I have developed a High Blood Pressure as a result and I would not want to resolve to self-help,” ayeni said.

Responding, Sade, objected to the divorce suit and denied some of the allegations levelled against her.

“Yes. I admit that I stopped cooking my husband’s meals because he…