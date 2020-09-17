Incestuous mother jailed for 155 years for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl, admits to more child sex charges

An incestuous mother who was jailed for 155 years for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in a bath has admitted further child sex charges.

Elizabeth Haway, 43, was convicted of seven sexual assault charges and incest at a court in Bluefield, West Virginia, in December 2019 and was sentenced to 155 years in prison.

During a court hearing earlier this month, she admitted sharing images of the abuse with another pervert. She pleaded guilty to sending clips of the abuse to Facebook pedophile Randall Peggs, from nearby Wheeling.

The pervert mother will be sentenced for her latest offences in December, and faces a further 20 years behind bars.

Haway and Peggs first began chatting on the social media site in November 2018, with Haway sharing her desire to sexually abuse the girl, and record herself doing so, so she could share the abuse material with Peggs.

Haway then sent Peggs a video of her sexually abusing the child in February 2019 via Facebook…