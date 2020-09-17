Kingtblakhoc granted bail after being arrested for allegedly shooting porn movie in Osun shrine

Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc and his crew members have been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly shooting a porn movie at the Osun Osogbo sacred grove, a UNESCO world heritage site and the abode of Osun, the Yoruba goddess of fertility.

Kingtblakhoc was arrested alongside his crew members identified as Juliet Semion, Ahmed Olasunkanmi, Adeniran Eritosin and Tunde Jimoh, after some Osun worshippers filed a complaint of him bringing porn actors and actresses from Lagos to shoot a porn movie at the groove.

They were charged to court for conduct likely to cause breach of peace and disrespect to traditional religion. Their action is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 233, 517, 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

Kingtblakhoc and his crew members who pleaded not guilty were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety each in like sum.

Chief Magistrate Ishola Omisade stated that…