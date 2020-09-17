Neymar and four other players banned over PSG brawl as LFP investigates racism allegations

Neymar and four other players banned over PSG brawl as LFP investigates racism allegations

The LFP Disciplinary Committee in France has revealed punishment for the players involved in the mass brawl that overshadowed Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Marseille last weekend.

 

Neymar was one of five players sent off after a fight broke out between Argentine pair Dario Benedetto and Leandro Paredes and then extended to other players at the end of PSG’s shock 1-0 defeat to Marseille last Sunday. 

 

On Wednesday, September, 16, the French football governing announced PSG full-back, Layvin Kurzawa, has been slapped with a six-game ban for his role after he kicked Jordan Amavi.

 

Amavi was slapped with a three-match ban with Marseille team-mate Dario Benedetto receiving a one-match ban.

 

Brazilian striker, Neymar, who was caught by VAR hitting Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during the clash, received a two-match ban with a suspended sentence with Leandro Paredes handed the same punishment.

 

Neymar accused Gonzalez of racially abusing him during the clash….



