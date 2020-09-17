NTA signs MOU with Wale Adenuga Productions Ltd on return of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series

History was made on Friday 4th September 2020, when Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Management and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) Management met to sign an MoU officially marking the beginning of a partnership aimed at bringing the iconic The Village Headmaster back to TV.

The glamorous event took place at the NTA Headquarters in Abuja, and was attended by several top management of NTA including the Director General – Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Executive Director, Marketing – Mallam Salihu A. Dembos, Executive Director, Production – Mr. Wole Coker, Director Marketing – Mallam Umar Abubakar Dembo, Secretary Legal Adviser – Barrister Theresa Nwanneri, and Head, Corporate Affairs – Mrs Mabel Moses; as well as management of WAP represented by the Chairman – Wale Adenuga MFR, and Managing Director – Wale Adenuga Junior.

When The Village Headmaster TV Drama series originally aired from 1968 to 1988, it was more than a TV Drama; it has always been a source of pride and unity…