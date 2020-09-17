TBoss trends after she “threw shade” at Nengi while celebrating Ozo as he wins a new car

Tboss is currently the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter after she ‘threw shade’ at Nengi while celebrating Ozo after he won a car.

Earlier today, the housemates had a challenge and the prize to be won was a car. Ozo won the task and the car gift. His colleagues rushed to celebrate with him and forced themselves into the car. Nengi was seen seated in the front seat.

Reacting to Ozo winning a car, TBoss advised Ozo not to accommodate many people in his car especially those who say they don’t like him but jump in the front seat. Ozo has been making advances at Nengi but she has consistently turned him down.

See screenshot of Tboss’ post below

She is currently being bashed on Twitter by Nengi fans for her advice. See their comments below.

TBoss however denied claims that she threw shade at Nengi.