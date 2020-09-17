WNBA star, Maya Moore marries man she helped free from wrongful conviction (photo)





WNBA star, Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

Irons was 16 when he was convicted for a 1997 home invasion and shooting and sentenced to 50 years in prison. He served more than two decades of prison sentence until he was released in July.

Appearing together on “Good Morning America,” Moore, 31, revealed on Wednesday September 16, that she and Irons, 40, got married a couple of months ago.

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we’ve been doing together, but doing it as a married couple,” Moore said.

The basketballer later took to Instagram to share a lovely photo from their wedding with the caption: “Grateful to announce this new chapter of life! What a miracle.“

Irons, who is now a justice reform activist, said in the interview that he first proposed while he was still in prison, but didn’t want to “trap her ” from…