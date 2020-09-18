19 year old young woman raped by 11 men and thrown to her death from building after being lured by ‘friend’

A 19-year-old woman has died after being gang-raped by at least 11 men and thrown from the sixth floor of a building.

Hamdi Mohamed Farah was lured to meet a male friend on Friday last week, September 11, but was attacked by a group of men in Mogadishu, Somalia.

11 arrests have been made so far and police say they are still trying to identify other suspects.

Student Hamdi had been set to enrol in college and her death has sparked huge protests around the country.

In a statement, police said: “We have arrested 11 people over the recent rape case in Wabari neighbourhood in Mogadishu and efforts to track and identify other suspects are ongoing.”

According to local media, Hamdi left her home at midday after arranging to meet a friend.

Her family later received a heartbreaking phone call informing them that her body was in a morgue.

MP Mustaf Sheikh Ali Duhulow told reporters: “The rape and killing of Hamdi sent shockwaves across Somalia, and no stone will…