



Neo has narrated how disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica had a naked bath with him and Brighto. The male housemate who was having a conversation with the remaining housemates of the reality show, said he and Brighto were shocked after Erica walked in and started bathing naked with them. Here is the video below; View this post on Instagram Neo claims Erica showered naked with himself and Brighto while she was in the house. He said this while he chatted with Vee and Laycon today September 18.A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Sep 18, 2020 at 11:54am PDTThe post #BBNaija: Erica once bathed naked with Brighto and I – Neo (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji