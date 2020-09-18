BBNaija: If I wanted Nengi I would have bonded with her

Kiddwaya has again commented on his non-relationship with Nengi following speculations of a love triangle involving him, the female housemate and Ozo.

In an interview on BBNaija unlocked, Kiddwaya admitted that he was flirty with Nengi but said that there was no romantic attraction. He said that he likes her as a friend and would never have gone for her even if Ozo wasn’t in the picture.

Kidwaya further stated that if he wanted Nengi, he would have bonded with her. Here are the videos below;