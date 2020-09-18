FG apologizes and deletes tweets about bank account owners undergoing compulsory registration after Nigerians expressed outrage

The Federal Government of Nigeria has apologized to Nigerians on Twitter after people expressed outrage following an announcement made via the platform.

The FG had announced that all account holders in financial Institutions are to undergo another compulsory registration exercise different from BVN, baring which there will be consequences (read here).

The tweets asked Nigerians to pick up self-certification forms from their financial institutions, complete them, and return. The aim, the FG said, is to help “financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.”

Nigerians reacted, asking why everyone has to go to their banks again to undergo the rigorous exercise of registering again. People also asked what then is the usefulness of BVN and National Identity Numbers if we still have to go through this process.

The FG has now deleted the thread where the announcement was made. An apology was also published after…